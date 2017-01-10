3 new cases of CWD reported in Missouri deer

The final results from mandatory sampling of deer harvested in Missouri are out.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that of the more than 19,200 tissue samples tested for chronic wasting disease, five deer tested positive.

That includes an adult buck harvested in southeast Adair County, an adult buck harvested in northwest Macon County, and an adult buck harvested in southwest Franklin County.

Those results along with two cases previously reported in December bring the total number of cases in 2016 in Missouri to five.

Those previously reported include a yearling male harvested in southeast Jefferson County and a mature buck harvested in northern Franklin County.

According to the department, no deer from southern Missouri have tested positive for the disease.

There have been a total of 38 cases of CWD detected in free ranging deer in the state in Adair, Cole, Franklin, Jefferson, Linn, and Macon Counties combined.

MDC Wildlife Disease Coordinator Jasmine Batten said this winter, the department will work with landowners in the immediate areas around where cases of CWD has been confirmed to test additional deer. The counties affected are: Adair, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Jefferson, Linn, Macon, Moniteau, Ste. Genevieve, and St. Francis.

“This additional sampling will help MDC staff better determine the extent of the disease and help limit its spread,” Batten explained. “Research shows that CWD tends to be clumped in local areas. When we find a deer with CWD, removing other deer in the immediate area can remove other deer that may be infected. This can help slow the spread of the disease.”

Chronic Wasting Disease only infects deer and other members of the deer family by causing degeneration of the brain.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.