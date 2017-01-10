3 new cases of CWD reported in Missouri deer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 new cases of CWD reported in Missouri deer

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The final results from mandatory sampling of deer harvested in Missouri are out.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that of the more than 19,200 tissue samples tested for chronic wasting disease, five deer tested positive.

That includes an adult buck harvested in southeast Adair County, an adult buck harvested in northwest Macon County, and an adult buck harvested in southwest Franklin County.

Those results along with two cases previously reported in December bring the total number of cases in 2016 in Missouri to five.

Those previously reported include a yearling male harvested in southeast Jefferson County and a mature buck harvested in northern Franklin County.

According to the department, no deer from southern Missouri have tested positive for the disease.

There have been a total of 38 cases of CWD detected in free ranging deer in the state in Adair, Cole, Franklin, Jefferson, Linn, and Macon Counties combined.

MDC Wildlife Disease Coordinator Jasmine Batten said this winter, the department will work with landowners in the immediate areas around where cases of CWD has been confirmed to test additional deer. The counties affected are: Adair, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Jefferson, Linn, Macon, Moniteau, Ste. Genevieve, and St. Francis.

“This additional sampling will help MDC staff better determine the extent of the disease and help limit its spread,” Batten explained. “Research shows that CWD tends to be clumped in local areas. When we find a deer with CWD, removing other deer in the immediate area can remove other deer that may be infected. This can help slow the spread of the disease.”

Chronic Wasting Disease only infects deer and other members of the deer family by causing degeneration of the brain.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    •   
Powered by Frankly