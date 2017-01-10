Crews 'product spill' in downtown Mt. Vernon, IL

Crews cleaned up a "product spill" in downtown Mount Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday, January 10.

According to the Mt. Vernon Emergency Management Agency, the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, police department and Ameren Illinois Gas were on the scene of a product spill at South 7th Street and Opdyke Ave.

According to the EMA, this product is similar to mercaptan and has an odor of the same type. Mercaptan is used to add odor to gas lines so that they can be detected.

According to the EMA, they have found the source and are working to have a cleanup team come in to mitigate the spill and odor.

At around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the EMA said they did not find a threat of a gas leak in the area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.