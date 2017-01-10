High winds halt Dorena-Hickman Ferry

The high winds have forced the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to dock for the day.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, ferry operators report the wind from the south running at 25 to 30 miles per hour with some gusts of up to 40 miles per hour on the Mississippi River.

The ferry will likely resume operations on Wednesday morning, unless high winds continue.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

