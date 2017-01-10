Some employees at Honeywell in Metropolis laid off

Honeywell has announced layoffs at its facility in Metropolis.

According to a company spokesman, 22 full-time positions are being eliminated along with "a portion of the plant's contractor team."

The announcement was made this morning.

In a statement, Josh Byerly wrote, "Due to the significant challenges of the nuclear industry globally and the oversupply of uranium hexafluoride (UF6), Honeywell plans to reduce the production capacity of the Metropolis plant to better align with the demands of nuclear fuel customers."

According to Byerly, the cuts will be implemented throughout this quarter.

