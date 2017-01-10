CVS robbery suspect is behind bars after taking drugs and money - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CVS robbery suspect is behind bars after taking drugs and money

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
(Source: Princeton Police Department/KFVS) (Source: Princeton Police Department/KFVS)

A man is in custody after video footage allegedly showed him robbing a CVS in Princeton, KY.

Suspect Chandler T. Hughes, 18, from Dawson Springs is currently incarcerated at the Hopkins County Detention Center.

On Dec. 22, 2016 Hughes went into the CVS wearing a mask and demanded narcotics and money.

Hopkins County Deputies charged Hughes with 2nd degree robbery.

