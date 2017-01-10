Driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole in Cape Girardeau

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Police said a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole. 

It happened on West End Blvd at the intersection of Scott St. at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Police said the driver told them that he left work early from being sick.

He was driving north on West End Blvd when he fell asleep. 

The SUV took out the bottom part of the pole completely, but it's still upright because the power lines are holding it in place. 

There were no power outages, but a crew from Ameren is on scene fixing the pole. 

The car had significant damage to the front end.

