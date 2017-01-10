Southeast's online Bachelor's programs top in Missouri

Southeast Missouri State University's online Bachelor's degree programs are the best in the state, according to U.S. News.

They rank 28th in the country.

According to a release from the university, Southeast's online MBA program and online graduate programs in business, criminal justice, and education are on the list for the U.S. News Best Online Programs for 2017.

The school offers several online bachelor's degree programs including a Bachelor's of Science in nursing, healthcare management, computer information systems, technology management, criminal justice, business administration, interdisciplinary studies, and general studies.

Bachelor's of Arts degrees are available online in psychology and social science.

U.S. News makes its rankings based on things like student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology.

“We are very pleased to see that we have improved on our already high rankings in a number of areas. The overall ranking of 28th in the nation for our online bachelors’ programs is particularly gratifying,” said Dr. Allen Gathman, dean of Online Learning, interim dean of Graduate Studies and director of the Center for Scholarship in Teaching and Learning. “These rankings reflect the hard work of our faculty, who have developed high-quality instructional materials for online teaching, and who provide rapid and personal feedback and help to students."

The University of Tennessee at Martin was also named to the list.

