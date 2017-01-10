Man who disrupted 'Hamilton' banned from some theaters

A Paducah man who was on a motorcycle was injured after a crash involving a car.
Most high school kids are more worried about next week's test, or who their prom date is going to be - but on Thursday, Kelly High School hosted a baseball game to make everyone, not just the team, think about a much bigger picture.
A Marion, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say she stole money as an employee for a local water district.
A Hardin, Kentucky man was injured Wednesday in a three-car crash in Calloway County.
McCracken County officials have arrested a man after he was allegedly in possession of a handgun illegally.
