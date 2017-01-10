Hearing for Trump's AG nominee underway

The hearing for Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is underway right now in Washington, D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Sessions to serve as Attorney General.

Democrats plan to grill Sessions during the two days of hearings.

He's known as one of the most staunch conservative members of the Senate.

Republicans have expressed strong support and are expected to secure more than enough votes needed to confirm him as Attorney General.

