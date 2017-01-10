Wind blamed for power outages, damage in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wind blamed for power outages, damage in the Heartland

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS) (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
The wind blew a semi-truck over in Jefferson County, IL. (Source: IL State Police District 13) The wind blew a semi-truck over in Jefferson County, IL. (Source: IL State Police District 13)
Fencing damaged by wind at the tennis courts in Noble Park in Paducah, Ky. (Source: City of Paducah/Facebook) Fencing damaged by wind at the tennis courts in Noble Park in Paducah, Ky. (Source: City of Paducah/Facebook)
Wind damage in Carbondale, Ill. (Source: Alan Rankin/cNews) Wind damage in Carbondale, Ill. (Source: Alan Rankin/cNews)
(Source: Michael Frederick/cNews) (Source: Michael Frederick/cNews)
(KFVS) -

Power crews were out in force across southern Illinois on Tuesday morning, January 10 as high wind gusts have caused intermittent power outages across the region.

Customers in Franklin, Gallatin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Union and Washington counties dealt with outages throughout the day.

As late on Tuesday afternoon, most of the power was restored and slowly coming back fro most residents.

At one point, most of Gallatin County was without power for about 45 minutes.

On Tuesday morning, crews were called to the area of Old Route 13 and 148 between Marion and Carterville for a report of a tree down on a power line, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.

That outage caused several traffic lights to flash instead of operating normally.

Illinois State Police reported a semi-truck blowing over on Interstate-64 in eastern Jefferson County because of the wind.

Investigators in Perry County, Missouri also warned drivers to be on the lookout for debris on the roads as a result of the wind.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is also closed for the rest of Tuesday because of high winds.

In Kentucky, the tennis courts at Noble Park in Paducah are closed until further notice after the wind damaged some fencing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    •   
Powered by Frankly