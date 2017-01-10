Wind blamed for power outages, damage in the Heartland

Fencing damaged by wind at the tennis courts in Noble Park in Paducah, Ky. (Source: City of Paducah/Facebook)

The wind blew a semi-truck over in Jefferson County, IL. (Source: IL State Police District 13)

Power crews were out in force across southern Illinois on Tuesday morning, January 10 as high wind gusts have caused intermittent power outages across the region.

Customers in Franklin, Gallatin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Union and Washington counties dealt with outages throughout the day.

As late on Tuesday afternoon, most of the power was restored and slowly coming back fro most residents.

At one point, most of Gallatin County was without power for about 45 minutes.

On Tuesday morning, crews were called to the area of Old Route 13 and 148 between Marion and Carterville for a report of a tree down on a power line, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.

That outage caused several traffic lights to flash instead of operating normally.

Illinois State Police reported a semi-truck blowing over on Interstate-64 in eastern Jefferson County because of the wind.

Investigators in Perry County, Missouri also warned drivers to be on the lookout for debris on the roads as a result of the wind.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is also closed for the rest of Tuesday because of high winds.

In Kentucky, the tennis courts at Noble Park in Paducah are closed until further notice after the wind damaged some fencing.

