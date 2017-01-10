RECALL: Twinkies recalled for Salmonella contamination

Check your Twinkies!

Hostess Brands, LLC is recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to a release from the Food and Drug Administration, the confectionery coating used on the Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies contains milk powder ingredients that were recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported and none of the confectionery coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella.

The Hostess company decided to voluntarily recall the Twinkies "out of an abundance of caution."

The recall only applies to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies that were sold in a box that contained nine individually wrapped cakes per box.

The UPC code is 888109111571.

If you have the affected Twinkies, you should not eat them and return them to the store you bought them for a full refund.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.