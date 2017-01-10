RECALL: Twinkies recalled for Salmonella contamination - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RECALL: Twinkies recalled for Salmonella contamination

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Food and Drug Administration) (Source: Food and Drug Administration)
(KFVS) -

Check your Twinkies!

Hostess Brands, LLC is recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to a release from the Food and Drug Administration, the confectionery coating used on the Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies contains milk powder ingredients that were recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported and none of the confectionery coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella.

The Hostess company decided to voluntarily recall the Twinkies "out of an abundance of caution."

The recall only applies to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies that were sold in a box that contained nine individually wrapped cakes per box.

The UPC code is 888109111571.

If you have the affected Twinkies, you should not eat them and return them to the store you bought them for a full refund.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

    US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

    The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.

    The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

  • Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    •   
Powered by Frankly