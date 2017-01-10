Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration to be held in Sikest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration to be held in Sikeston

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

"Justice for All" announced their Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration for this month.

The event will be held at the New Life New Beginning World Outreach Center in Sikeston on Jan. 16.

Lennis McFerren will be the guest speaker.

Attractions will include Sam Mosley Blues Legend.

The ceremony will kick-off at 10:30 a.m. with a march and a ceremony immediately following afterward.

