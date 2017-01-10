The end of Harry Potter

Let's turn back the clock to this date 10 years ago.

It was on January 11, 2007, that author J.K. Rowling holed up in a hotel room in Edinburgh, England to put the finishing touches on the seventh and final Harry Potter novel.

Rowling wrapped up the series with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

She was living on government aid when she began the first Harry Potter book ten years earlier. But things turned around quickly. Within five years, she became a multi-millionaire.

Deathly Hallows features the final showdown between Harry and Lord Voldemort.

It broke sales records as the fastest-selling book in history. Deathly Hallows sold 15 million copies on the first day of its release.

