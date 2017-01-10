High winds knock down trees and limbs onto the roads in Perry County, MO

The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office said this morning it's received multiple reports of trees and limbs down.

The office wants people to know when they get out the door this morning they might have a slower commute because of the high wind damage.

There is not one particular area that was affected, so far it's had three reports of trees and limbs on the roads.

The office says it is a result of the high winds.

