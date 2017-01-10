Heartbreak Hotel History - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartbreak Hotel History

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
It was on this date 61 years ago The King took a walk "down Lonely Street". On January 10th, 1956 Elvis Presley recorded one of the biggest hits of his career.

"Heartbreak Hotel" was written by Tommy Durden and Mae Boren Axton.  They say a newspaper article about a lonely man who committed suicide by jumping from a hotel window inspired the lyrics. 

During Presley 's recording session, he was backed by his band, The Blue Moon Boys. Also taking part in the session were guitarist Chet Atkins and piano player Floyd Cramer.  

Heartbreak Hotel became The King's first number one hit and topped the charts for seven weeks.  It also topped the Country and R & B Charts.  

It was a staple of his concerts from 1956 through 1977.  He performed it live for the final time on May 29, 1977 at a concert in Baltimore.  

