Fire destroys Malden, MO Business

A fire that destroyed a Malden business is under investigation.

The Malden Fire Department was dispatched just before 1 a.m. to Rick's Hair World & Fitness at 121 West Main Street.

According to the business owner, multiple businesses were affected by the fire.

Rick said a chiropractor business, former beauty business and a new pool hall were all impacted by the fire.

The initial call was made by a Malden Police Officer who was on patrol and saw the fire.

The Malden Fire department was assisted by fire departments from Dexter and Campbell.

Firefighters said wind made it difficult to fight.

The fire is out, but there are still hot spots.

Fire crews will have to pull out the back of the building with a backhoe to put out the rest of the hot spots.

The building is considered a total loss.

The Malden Police Chief said the fire marshal was not called to the scene because it is considered an accidental fire.

