Five things you need to know on Tuesday 1/10

It's Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Hold on to your hats, the wind is blowing in the Heartland on this Tuesday, January 10, 2017. As you walk out the door, you’ll notice it’s quite a bit warmer than the past week with temps at sunrise right around 50 degrees. But wind and rain will be the big story of the day. Waking up expect winds gusting to over 30mph. Wind advisories are in effect for much of the Heartland for all day. Chances for rain increase through the day, and most people will see some rain at some point of the day. FIRST ALERT: the weather team is tracking the chance of ice and freezing rain later in the week.

Making Headlines:

Breaking: Business fire burning in Malden, MO. The Malden Fire Department was dispatched just before 1 a.m. to Rick's Hair World & Fitness on 121 West Main Street. Firefighters are still on scene, we will continue to give you the latest information as we get it.

High winds affect drivers: The Perry County Sheriff's Office said this morning it's received multiple reports of trees and limbs down. The office wants people to know when they get out the door this morning they might have a slower commute because of the high wind damage.

Affordable Care Act: It's been a long night for Senate Democrats, they held a marathon session in support of the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have positioned a repeal of President Obama's signature, 2010 health care statute at the top of their congressional agenda. Democrats said it would be unwise to yank health coverage from millions of people without a substitute in place.

Farewell address: The Affordable Care Act is suspected to come up tonight when President Obama delivers his farewell address to the nation.

The speech will originate from Chicago, you can watch the Obama farewell address live right here on KFVS12 as CBS News coverage is set to begin around 8:00 p.m. The speech will likely last about 30 minutes. Network programming, including "The Big Bang Theory" will follow the President's address, at 8:30 p.m.

KY death investigation: More information should come today about a homicide investigation underway in McCracken County. The sheriff's office has identified the victim as 75 year-old Fredricka Harpole. Investigators spent Monday Jan. 9, 2017 at the scene looking for clues.The Sheriff's office said it suspects foul play and that this is a homicide investigation.

