Formal dresses available at 'Fancy That' event

The fourth annual "Fancy That," a sale of gently used formal dresses, is scheduled for January 28 at Southeast Missouri State University.

The event benefits the Safe House for Women and is sponsored by Gamma Sigma Sigma service sorority and Southeast Serves.

The sale will be held from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. in the University Center third floor lobby.

"Dresses have been collected and donated throughout the fall semester and will be sold at a reduced price, giving anyone the ability to afford formal wear for whatever type of event they may have; prom, a wedding, homecoming, etc.," said Pamela Avila, graduate assistant in Campus Programming. "This event has become especially popular among high schools in Cape Girardeau, and a limited number of vouchers have been distributed to allow those students who may not be able to afford a dress to receive a free dress."

She said The Safe House for Women has also received vouchers so that women in the shelter may receive a free dress as well.

Short dresses will be $15 each, and long dresses will be $25 each.

In 2016, the dress sale raised $753 for the Safe House.

The sale is open to all Southeast students, faculty and staff, and Cape Girardeau community members. Payment may be made by cash or check only.

For more information, contact jshaver@semo.edu or 573-651-2280

