Man arrested for 2015 church burglary in Graves Co., KY

A man has been arrested in connection with a 2015 church burglary in Mayfield, Kentucky.

On June 9, 2015, Graves County deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the Community of Christ Church, located on Keystone Drive in Mayfield. Deputies discovered that the suspect/suspects involved made forcible entry through a window on the side of the building.

Once inside, the suspect/suspects damaged a filing cabinet. Deputies located what appeared to be blood on the filling cabinet. A sample of the blood was sent off to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for analysis. It was determined that the DNA from the blood matched that of the DNA profile of 45-year-old William McAlpin.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of McAlpin. On Friday, January 6, the warrant was served on McAlpin at the McCracken County Jail where he is lodged on unrelated charges.

McAlpin was also arrested for the burglary of Hawkins Used Auto Parts. DNA was also used to solve that case.

