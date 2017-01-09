Homicide investigation underway in McCracken Co. after woman found dead

A homicide investigation is underway in McCracken County, Kentucky after authorities found a 75-year-old woman dead in her home on Monday, January 9.

According to the McCracken County Sheriffs Department, Fredricka Harpole, 75, was found dead around 11:40 a.m. Monday at her home, located just off of Loveless Florence Road East. Harpole had been living at the home for about a year with two other family members.

Authorities say the two family members living with Harpole left home Monday morning and returned around 11:40 a.m. to find her dead.

Foul play is suspected.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden is asking anyone who may have noticed anyone in the area between 8 a.m. and 11:30 am to call the sheriff's department or your local law enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.