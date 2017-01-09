Community members can 'Chat with the Chancellor' at Carbondale Civic Center

The City of Carbondale and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will host "Chat with the Chancellor" on Monday, January 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell and members of his leadership team will talk to community members about SIU, its direction and its relationship with the region.

