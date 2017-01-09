IDOA revokes licenses for grain company in southern IL

Poplar Bluff students raised almost $48,000 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A Scott City teenager has died and another person was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on Wednesday, April 12.
The Friends of the Anne West Lindsey District Library in Carterville will host a spring book sale on Saturday, April 29.
The man at the center of a nationwide controversy will speak about the incident during a press conference in Chicago.
A man charged with killing two Fort Campbell soldiers has pleaded not guilty.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.
