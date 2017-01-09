Burglary at Cape Girardeau pharmacy under investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Burglary at Cape Girardeau pharmacy under investigation

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a burglary at the Medicine Shoppe.

The pharmacy is in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.

According to police, the report came in around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

The woman that called police told officers the front door had been tampered with before she arrived.

Once inside, investigators learned numerous items were stolen from the pharmacy.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police.

