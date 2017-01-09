Single-vehicle crash in Jackson Co., IL blamed on ice

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash in rural Ava, IL on Saturday, January 7.

The vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old from Percy, IL, was traveling northbound on Union School Rd. when it went over a portion of ice. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and ran off of the left side of the road and into a ditch.

The vehicle came to a rest on the passenger side. The driver was wearing his seat belt. No injuries were reported.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Ava Fire Department all responded to the crash.

