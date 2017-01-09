Doniphan teen killed in early morning crash

A teenager from Doniphan, MO was killed in a crash early Monday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Zachary Brittain was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla and ran off the right side of Highway 142 just west of Ponder around 7:30 a.m. Monday, January 9. An online crash report states the car struck a tree.

Brittain, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report states Brittain was wearing a seat belt, but it does not say what caused his vehicle to run off of the road.

No one was in the vehicle with Brittain at the time of the wreck.

