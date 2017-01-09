National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Jan. 9

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was Monday, January 9.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner thanked law enforcement officers for their service at the Appreciation Day breakfast in Springfield, Ill.

"Our men and women in uniform keep us all safe, they deserve our utmost support and respect," Gov. Rauner said. "There is no more challenging work anywhere in America. There is no more noble profession in America than being a law enforcement officer. These are brave men and women that put their personal safety at risk. We are here today to say thank you, we stand with you and we support you."

In recognition of LEAD, the governor and first lady participated in Project Blue Light. The lights at the Executive Mansion, the People's House, were lit in blue to honor law enforcement officers' service and dedication.

