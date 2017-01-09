Steele man arrested for assault on a police officer

A man from Steele is behind bars, accused of assaulting a store clerk and a police officer on Saturday.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, Officer Michael Dodd responded to the Deerfield Travel Center early Saturday morning.

The clerk told Dodd a man who was still at the travel center physically assaulted her.

When Dodd tried to arrest the man, identified as Raymond Joe Moody, 53, punched the officer in the face.

Dodd then used his Taser on Moody, but it reportedly had no effect on him.

The pair began to struggle and while Dodd tried to get Moody in handcuffs, Moody reportedly tried to grab a large knife from his waistband.

Dodd was able to get Moody in cuffs and secured the knife when deputies from Pemiscot County arrived to help.

Moody faces charges of assault, assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, and trespassing.

He's in the Pemiscot County Jail.

