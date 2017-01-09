Butler Co. Sheriff's Dept.: Person found on side of road died from accidental circumstances

The Butler County Sheriff's Department says a person found on the side of the road on Saturday afternoon, January 7 later died at the hospital.

According to deputies, a driver found someone laying on the side of the road along County Road 606 near Black River.

They say the person was found alive, but later lost consciousness.

According to deputies, the evidence led them to believe this was an accident. They say the victim fell down the bank into the water. The person was able to get out but later died at the hospital.

