Democratic Senators introduce bill to require President, VP to disclose financial conflicts of interest

Just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, Democratic members of Congress introduced the Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act of 2017.

Under the proposal, the President and Vice President would be required to disclose any potential financial conflicts of interest.

It would also require that any presidential appointees recuse themselves from any specific matters that involve the President's financial conflicts of interest that come before their agency.

"With Inauguration Day fast approaching, the American people are still waiting to hear what steps President-elect Trump will take to guard against conflicts of interest and corruption in his Administration," said Dick Durbin (D-IL). "I urge the President-elect to honor his promise to sever ties with his businesses while he is in office, letting the American people know with certainty that he is putting America first. If he fails to do so, we must address these unprecedented financial entanglements through legislation to protect U.S. interests."

