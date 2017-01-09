KY Governor recognizes sacrifice of Fort Campbell soldier

Gov. Matt Bevin showed respect for the sacrifice of a Fort Campbell Soldier who died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Specialist Isiah L. Booker, of Cibolo, TX died on Jan. 7, 2017 in Jordan, in a non-combat related incident, according to the Department of Defense.

He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, in Fort Campbell, KY.

Service arrangements for Spc. Booker are not complete yet.

Gov. Bevin will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Spc. Booker on the date of the arrangements.

The governor encourages people, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in the tribute.

