Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Dept: Man shot in head by cousin

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting south of Holland, at Henley's Auto Sales.

According to the sheriff's department, they received a call reporting the incident at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, January 9. This was on Highway 61 near Steele.

When deputies arrived, they found one man on the premises that had a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

According to deputies, the man was shot by his cousin in a "self-defense incident."

One person is in custody in connection to the investigation.

No names are being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing by the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

