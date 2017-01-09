Sikeston teen arrested after crashing into restaurant

A traffic stop in Sikeston turned into a chase on Sunday and ended with the arrest of a Sikeston teenager.

According to the Department of Public Safety, officers tried to stop a car driving erratic on East Malone around 3:15 p.m.

The suspect took off and drove west on East Malone through the Main Street intersection before turning onto Branum.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into Moorish Kings Restaurant and rolled several times.

Two people crawled out of the broken back passenger window, according to investigators.

Officers said two others took off on foot.

The driver, Kendarious Young, 18, was arrested after that short chase.

The second person got away.

Young was issued several traffic citations.

Sikeston code enforcement officers were called to the scene to check the damage to the restaurant.

