Rest area used by many traveling to or from western Kentucky closed temporarily

A popular rest stop located in the median between the east and westbound lanes of the Wendell Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway is closed until further notice.

The closure of the Beaver Dam surprised many people who are familiar with the rest area. The announcement was made Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent a press release saying the lease between the operators and the Kentucky Finance Cabinet was not renewed.

As of now, no services are available, including restrooms, food services (vending or the Arby's Restaurant inside the building), and gasoline. Truck parking will not be allowed.

The rest area is located about halfway between Louisville/Lexington and Paducah. It has been a fixture on the Parkway for over a generation as families head to Louisville or Lexington for shopping and other reasons. And also for those heading west to enjoy Land Between the Lakes, Lake Barkley or Kentucky and for students heading back to school at Murray State University.

“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is currently in a bidding process. After the current vendor turned in an incomplete application, the Cabinet was forced to actively begin seeking a new one for the Beaver Dam rest area,” said Asa James Swan, chief of staff of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We are eager to get a new contract in place to reopen this popular rest area as soon as possible."

Food and gasoline services are available nearby at the U.S. 231 Beaver Dam exit 75 interchange.

