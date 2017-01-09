Weakley Co. woman will not face charges in husband's death

A Weakley County Grand Jury agreed that a Weakley County woman should not face charges in connection to the October shooting death of her estranged husband.

Investigators say Stephen Delauter violated an order of protection when he broke into Janice Leeann Delauter's home on Oct. 23, 2016.

Captain Randall McGowan with the sheriff's department said Stephen Delauter had several beers and had stolen a 9 mm pistol from his boss's work truck.

Delauter fired three rounds from that gun at his estranged wife, but missed according to McGowan.

Janice Delauter returned fire with a .380 caliber pistol and killed him.

The sheriff's department did not request charges against Delauter, but sent the incident to the January term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Members of the grand jury agreed the incident was self-defense and declined to file charges.

