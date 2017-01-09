January 10 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

January 10 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with some rock and roll legends.

Billboard Magazine ranks him as the 17th greatest recording artist of all time.  His hits include: Maggie May, Tonight's the Night, Do Ya Think I'm Sexy, You're In My Heart, the list goes on and on.  He's charted over 60 singles on the Hot 100.  Rod Stewart is 72 today.

He's the musician and singer who fronted Steely Dan.  Their hits include: Reeling in the Years, Rikki Don't Lose That Number and Do It Again.  Donald Fagen is 69 today.

She had a string of hits in the late 1970's and early 1980's which won her four Grammy Awards.  Those hits include: Hit Me With Your Best Shot, We Live for Love, Treat Me Right and many, many more. Pat Benatar is 64 today.

He and Willie Mays formed one of the most imposing hitting combinations of all time when they both played for the Giants. During his Hall of Fame career, he hit 521 home runs and was named to six All-Star teams. Willie McCovey is 79 today.

He's a former two-time heavyweight boxing champion who won a gold medal in the 1969 Mexico City Olympics. Over his career, he chalked up 76 victories, 68 of those were by knockout.  He's also a successful businessman who's known for a cooking grill that bears his name.  We're talking about George Foreman who turns 68 today.

