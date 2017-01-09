January 9 celebrity birthdays

Her official title is Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Before marrying Prince William her name was Kate Middleton and she's 35 today.

She's a country singer known for her hits, Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue, I'll Get Over You, Talking in Your Sleep and many many others. She's the younger sister of legendary performer Loretta Lynn. Crystal Gayle is 66 today.

He's the Led Zeppelin guitarist and songwriter who co-wrote the classic song Stairway to Heaven. Rolling Stone ranks him third on their list of The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. Jimmy Page is 73 today.

He's a singer and guitarist who has won two Grammy Awards. His band is known for their hit albums Before These Crowded Streets, Busted Stuff and Away From the World. Dave Matthews is 50 today.

He's a legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback who was names MVP of the first two Super Bowls. Bart Starr is 83 today.

