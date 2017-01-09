This week in country music: 2013 Taylor Swift

Let's check the country music scene from this week 4 years ago.

These were the songs at the top of the Billboard Country charts from the second week of January 2013.

At number five was a song about "til death do us part". Better Dig Two by The Band Perry would go on to become the group's 3rd number one hit. It would peak on the pop charts at number 28.

Carrie Underwood was at number four with a song about a little girl, an alcoholic father and a tornado. Underwood says the video for Blown Away is like a dark Wizard of Oz.

Checking in at number 3 was Hunter Hayes with Wanted. The song had been on the charts since the summer of 2012 and would sell 3.5 million copies. Billboard ranks it as the 3rd greatest country single of all time based on chart performance.

Holding down the number two spot was Florida Georgia Line with Cruise. The song had three separate runs at number one for a total of 24 weeks on top of the country charts. That's the longest a song had spent in the top spot since In the Jailhouse Now by Webb Pierce which spent 21 weeks at number one back in 1955.

Speaking of number one. This week in 2013, Taylor Swift was on top with We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. The song was Swift's 7th country chart topper and was a huge crossover hit becoming her first number one single on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The song is reportedly about Swift's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal with the video featuring an actor who looked like Gyllenhaal..

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.