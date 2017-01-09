Four things you need to know on Monday 1/9

It's Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Monday morning the first thing you’ll likely notice is the wind. Waking up temps still be below freezing in the 20s. By lunchtime, we’ll have warmed up to just around freezing. Expect winds of 10-20 mph, and tonight it will be even windier at 15-25 mph. FIRST ALERT: The rest of the week looks wet, with rain expected pretty much every day, possibly affecting rivers and creeks.

Inauguration: Missouri will get a new governor. Republican Eric Greitens will be sworn into office at the state capitol.

Airport shooter in court: We'll get our first look today at the Iraq war veteran charged with killing five people and wounding six others at a Florida airport Friday. Estaban Santiago is set to appear in court this morning. Federal investigators said Santiago planned the attack and bought a one-way ticket to gain access to the busy airport. Prosecutors have not ruled out terrorism as his motive. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Breaking overnight: A suicide car bomber rams his vehicle into a security checkpoint outside a police building in Egypt's northern Sinai, killing and wounding several people. Police said the attacker used a garbage truck packed with explosives. At least two bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the police building. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

New KY law: Kentucky is now a right-to-work state. That means workers will no longer be forced to join or pay union dues. It was passed in a rare Saturday session and signed into law Sunday by Governor Matt Bevin.

