Carbondale police teach sexual assault prevention

The Carbondale Police Department wants to help prevent sexual assaults, and they're offering Personal Safety for Women classes over the next few months in their effort to do so.

The classes will focus on Alertness, Prevention, Precaution and Preparation. Each session will consist of a lecture portion and two hands-on workshop sessions. Carbondale police officers will teach the classes.

Participants must be at least 13 years old and if they are under 17 they must be accompanied by an adult and have a release signed by a guardian.

The classes are free, but are limited to twenty students per session.

To sign up or ask questions, call the non-emergency number at 618-457-3200 ext. 402, or send an email to rmathis@ci.carbondale.il.us.

Participants can sign up for one of the following sessions:

Class # 1

February 2 - Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Lecture Portion

February 9 - Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Workshop #1

February 16 - Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Workshop #2

Class #2

April 1 - Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lecture & Workshops #1 and #2

Class #3

April 4 - Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Lecture Portion

April 11 - Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Workshop #1

April 18 - Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Workshop #2

