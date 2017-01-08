Local Agencies to Receive #1.74 Million for Transportation Enhancements

Sikeston, MO - Eight Southeast Missouri communities have been selected to receive $1.74 million in transportation alternative funds. Nineteen applications were received this past November totaling more than $4.5 million in requests. The projects consisted of trails, sidewalks, and ADA improvements to existing sidewalks. A selection committee comprised of representatives from local regional planning commissions and the metropolitan planning organization reviewed applications before making their recommendations.

The Local agencies selected to receive enhancement funds include: Bismarck, Cape Girardeau, Desloge, Dexter, Farmington, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, and West Plains.

These funds, which are set aside by Congress to be used specifically for transportation enhancements, allow communities to develop projects that improve the quality of a community and enhance the travel experience. Local agencies could apply for funds to develop a variety of projects located in rural and urban communities to create safe, accessible, attractive, and environmentally-sensitive communities where people want to live, work, and recreate.

For more information, contact Transportation Project Designer Elquin Auala at (417)469-6286 or call MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-fee at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).