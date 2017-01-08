The Limited closes its stores nationwide - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The Limited closes its stores nationwide

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Another retailer is closing its stores.

The Limited announced on Saturday, January 8 that all stores across the country are officially shut down. The website, however, is still up and running and the company will continue to ship nationwide.

Macy's, Sears and K-mart also announced recently that they are closing hundreds of stores collectively.

