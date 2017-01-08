The Limited closes its stores nationwide

Finding a new place to live isn't the only problem plaguing hundreds of people in Cairo dealing with public housing closures. Local schools also take a hit as children move away with families.
Missouri House and Senate budgeters want to spend $100,000 on the state's Amber Alert system.
A Murphysboro, Illinois man is being formally charged in connection to a shooting that left another man dead in October 2016.
Traffic was backed up on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, April 12.
Looking for some entertainment on a night out? Catch William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Southeast Missouri State River Campus later this month!
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.
