The Limited closes its stores nationwide

Another retailer is closing its stores.

The Limited announced on Saturday, January 8 that all stores across the country are officially shut down. The website, however, is still up and running and the company will continue to ship nationwide.

Macy's, Sears and K-mart also announced recently that they are closing hundreds of stores collectively.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.