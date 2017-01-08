Cape Girardeau nature center to host youth trout fishing event

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be hosting a youth trout fishing event.

The event will be held on Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. till noon.

The program is free but registration is required. Youth ages 7-11 are invited to participate.

The clinic will begin with a discussion of how the types of bait and tackle differ from the common fishing pole setup. Participants will also learn about the regulations and best locations to fish for trout.

Then you will travel to Rotary Lake to give everyone a chance to experience catching and releasing trout.

A parent or guardian must attend. All other equipment will be provided.

For more information call (573)-290-5218.

