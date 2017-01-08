KY man facing slew of charges after fleeing during traffic stop

A Kentucky man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from the scene of a traffic stop on Saturday, January 7.

On Saturday just after 1 p.m., Kentucky State Police Trooper Jody Cash conducted a traffic stop on a gold 2000 Mercedes for a traffic violation on KY-94 West of Tri-City, KY.

During the traffic stop, Demetrick R. Rose, 40, of Murray, KY, got out of his vehicle and ran off into a field leaving two children in the vehicle, ages 11 and 3. Tpr. Cash began to pursue Rose, but stopped to return to the vehicle and ensure the safety of the children.

The children were later released to their mother.

Troopers located Rose hiding in a house on Butterworth Road in Calloway County around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Rose is facing the following charges:

Speeding 17 mph over the limit (Violation)

Following Another Vehicle too Closely (Violation)

Possession Of Open Alcohol Container In Motor Vehicle (Violation)

Failure To Wear Seatbelt (Violation)

Failure of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Insurance (Class B Misdemeanor)

Six Counts of Giving Officer False Name Or Address (Class B Misdemeanor)

DUI 2nd Offense – Aggravated (Class B Misdemeanor)

Driving DUI Suspended License 1st Offense – Aggravated (Class A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Theft Of Identity (Class D Felony)

Three Counts of Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree (Class D Felony)

Two Counts of Abandonment Of A Minor (Class D Felony)

Fleeing Or Evading Police - 1st Degree – on Foot – (Class D Felony)

Three probation violation warrants were also served on Rose.

Shanna M. Rose, 40, of Murray, was also arrested at the address on Butterworth Road and is facing the following charges:

Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension - 2nd degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.