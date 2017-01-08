January is National Stalking Awareness Month

Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds is alerting the public that January is a time to focus on a crime that affects millions of victims every year -- stalking.

Edmonds is encouraging people everywhere to report incidents of stalking and promote awareness and public education about stalking.

Stalking is defined as a "pattern of behavior that makes you feel afraid, nervous, harassed or in danger." According to the Bureau of Justice, three out of four victims know their stalker on a personal level.

Stalking is a crime punishable by law in all 50 states.

