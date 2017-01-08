Ellsinore graduate wins Missouri Pacific Boosters Grant

Autumn Marvin, 19, of Grandin, has been awarded a $500 Missouri Pacific Boosters study grant to help underwrite her studies at Three Rivers College.

The MoPac Boosters fund is administered by the Three Rivers Community College Foundation.

Marvin is a graduate of Ellsinore High School, where she participated in extra-curricular activities and finished with a 3.8 grade point average.

She is working toward a career in forestry.

“I love the outdoors and I love doing all types of outdoor activities. I want to be able to work within the forests and .... turn (my knowledge) into something beneficial in the real world,” Marvin wrote in her application essay.

She is the daughter of Eric and April Marvin of Grandin.

The fund generating Marvin’s study grant was established by a group of area Missouri Pacific Railroad retirees calling themselves the Missouri Pacific Booster Club.

The fund is intended to help support the education of students with ties to Missouri Pacific and/or suitable student applicants based on need and merit.

The TRCC Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt corporation offering donors substantial tax deductions for their contributions.

The foundation administers numerous scholarships and special projects that benefit Three Rivers College and its students.

For additional information, contact Executive Director Judith Scott at (573)-785-3743.

