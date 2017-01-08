2 shot in alleged break-in near Reidland, KY identified

One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries last night after deputies responded to a shooting in McCracken County. (Source: KFVS)

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has identified two men shot during an alleged break-in in Reidland, Kentucky on Saturday, January 7.

According to deputies, a homeowner shot two people who allegedly kicked his door in and entered his home after 11 p.m. on January 7.

They say 39-year-old Toby Reed of Cunningham, died as a result of the shooting and 33-year-old Robert Christopher Ingram was taken to a Nashville-area hospital.

According to deputies, attempts to interview Ingram and get his statement were unsuccessful. They said Ingram's attorney told investigators that he will not be making a statement about the incident.

The name of the homeowner isn't being released for safety reasons.

The investigation remains open and sheriff's detectives have interviewed multiple people about the incident.

According to detectives, they continue to examine electronic records they got using search warrants in an effort to find out why and how this incident occurred.

Sheriff Jon Hayden said the shooting happened at a home on Stiles Road near the intersection of Babbland Drive near Reidland.

Deputies arrived and found Reed and Ingram at the scene. Both men were shot and deputies said Reed died at the scene. Ingram was taken to a Tennessee hospital where he was in serious condition.

