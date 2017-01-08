United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to host Naturalization ceremony

Carbondale, Illinois Officials held a meeting tonight and the topic of which has been part of an international discussion for a while. How will the city handle immigrants?
Senator Duckworth joined U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), and a group of over 20 Senators in demanding answers from United Airlines following the forcible removal of a ticketed passenger on Flight 3411 from Chicago, Illinois to Louisville, Kentucky.
The Missouri House is advancing a proposal to limit fees collected by private lawyers who are contracted by the attorney general's office.
Joshua Lannom of Marion, IL is one of 126 men and women pledging to perform 10 months of national service as part of the Atlantic Region's 23rd class of the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.
Mark Twain National Forest is partnering with the Ava Middle School to connect almost one hundred sixth grade students to the surrounding National Forest through outdoor education.
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.
Two visitors from California have spent a lot of time in the hospital since tying the knot on Maui a few months ago. They've been sidelined by rat lungworm disease ...
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.
A suspect was being led from a courtroom back to jail when he darted from deputies and jumped over a balcony to his death.
Are you in need of a job with flexibility? Amazon is looking to fill 5,000 part-time positions, and the job doesn't require you to leave your home.
