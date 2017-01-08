United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to host Naturalization ceremony

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois will host a Naturalization ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13 2017, at Rend Lake College.

United Sates District Court Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly will preside over the ceremony.

The Southern District of Illinois is comprised of the 38 southernmost counties.

There will be 75 candidates presented to the court on behalf of the Department of Justice by Acting United States Attorney Donald S. Boyce.

For more information, visit the court’s website, www.ilsd.uscourts.gov, or contact Justine Flanagan at (618) 482-9373

