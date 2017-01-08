Greitens sworn-in as 56th Governor of Missouri

PHOTOS: Eric Greitens sworn in as 56th Governor of MO

Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens has been sworn in as the 56th Governor of Missouri.

Inauguration activities began with the 'Honoring Our Heroes' event hosted by Greitens at 10 a.m.

The swearing-in ceremony started just after 11:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Capitol.

Also being sworn into office: Lieutenant Governor-elect Mike Parson, Attorney General-elect Josh Hawley, Secretary of State-elect Jay Ashcroft and Treasurer-elect Eric Schmitt.

During his speech after inauguration, Greitens pledged that he would bring an outsider's perspective to the state.

More than 6,000 people looked on as the state's first Jewish Governor took the oath of office.

After the oath, there was a 19-gun artillery salute.

The governor-elect was in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Jan. 5. It was just one stop along his statewide "Thank You" tour.

While in Cape Girardeau, Greitens took a few minutes to talk to us for his first sit-down interview since being elected. You can click here to watch the full interview.

