Heartland scores for 1/7/17

The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The SIU baseball team defeated SEMO 4-2 Tuesday night in Carbondale. This was a matchup of Southern Illinois from the Missouri Valley Conference and Southeast Missouri from the Ohio Valley Conference. With the win the Salukis improve to 17-17 and the Redhawks drop to 17-14. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.