Heartland scores for 1/7/17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores for 1/7/17

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Connect
(KFVS) -

High school boy's basketball 

Graves County: 89 Meridian, Il: 57

St. Vincent: 36 Perryville: 68 

Kennett: 33 Parkway South: 62

New Madrid County Central: 42 Park Hills: 45

Sikeston: 73 McCleur: 82 

Cape Central: 54 McCleur North: 49

Notre Dame: 49 Helias: 47 

High school girls basketball: 

St. Vincent: 45 Perryville: 20

College basketball: 

SIU: 75 Missouri State: 67

Semo: 75 Belmont: 87

Semo women: 77 Belmont: 89

Arkansas: 71 Kentucky: 97 

Missouri: 66 Georgia: 71

Tennessee: 70 Florida: 83

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • American star safe after bomb attack on German soccer team's bus

    American star safe after bomb attack on German soccer team's bus

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-04-11 18:46:38 GMT
    Tuesday, April 11 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-04-12 01:50:17 GMT

    The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

    The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

  • SIU baseball defeats SEMO

    SIU baseball defeats SEMO

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-04-12 00:44:08 GMT
    The SIU baseball team defeated SEMO 4-2 Tuesday night in Carbondale. This was a matchup of Southern Illinois from the Missouri Valley Conference and Southeast Missouri from the Ohio Valley Conference. With the win the Salukis improve to 17-17 and the Redhawks drop to 17-14. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    The SIU baseball team defeated SEMO 4-2 Tuesday night in Carbondale. This was a matchup of Southern Illinois from the Missouri Valley Conference and Southeast Missouri from the Ohio Valley Conference. With the win the Salukis improve to 17-17 and the Redhawks drop to 17-14. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland sports scores from Monday 4/10

    Heartland sports scores from Monday 4/10

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-04-11 13:26:55 GMT

    Heartland sports scores from Monday 4/10.

    Heartland sports scores from Monday 4/10.

    •   
Powered by Frankly