Heartland scores for 1/7/17

High school boy's basketball
Graves County: 89 Meridian, Il: 57
St. Vincent: 36 Perryville: 68
Kennett: 33 Parkway South: 62
New Madrid County Central: 42 Park Hills: 45
Sikeston: 73 McCleur: 82
Cape Central: 54 McCleur North: 49
Notre Dame: 49 Helias: 47
High school girls basketball:
St. Vincent: 45 Perryville: 20
College basketball:
SIU: 75 Missouri State: 67
Semo: 75 Belmont: 87
Semo women: 77 Belmont: 89
Arkansas: 71 Kentucky: 97
Missouri: 66 Georgia: 71
Tennessee: 70 Florida: 83
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
Heartland sports scores from Monday 4/10.
The United States launched its bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada on Monday after gaining the support of President Donald Trump to pursue soccer's showpiece amid heightened regional political tensions.
