KY man arrested on drug possession charges

A Cleaton, Kentucky man is facing drug charges after a tip on a domestic disturbance led authorities to the discovery of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 7:13 p.m., Trooper Jacob Stephens, along with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department, responded to Keeling Drive in Cleaton in response to a domestic disturbance complaint. While investigating the complaint, Dennis Rice, 36, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Rice was then arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail. He is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (first offense - methamphetamine).

